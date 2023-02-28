FBI Arrests Jesse Rumson after 2 Years – The January 6th Protestor Who Dressed as a Panda

A January 6th protestor who was nicknamed the “sedition panda” by the corporate media has been arrested in Lecanto, Florida.

FBI agents arrested Jesse Rumson, 37, for allegedly being one the first 20 people to entering into the Capitol on January 6th.

Rumson for the longest time was not able to be tracked by the authorities due to the fact he allegedly wore a giant panda costume while entering the Capitol.

The New York Post reported Rumson is being charged with “rioting, assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds..”

Besides donning a panda costume, Rumson reportedly wore an anti-CCP shirt and was carrying a don’t tread on me flag.

LOOK:

Today the FBI arrested the “sedition panda”, a man who wore a giant panda costume at the Capitol on January 6th. The FBI did not arrest Ray Epps, Scaffolding Guy, Maroon PB or any of the other people who actually instigated it because they all work for the FBI. pic.twitter.com/JQYUj5Fen5 — USA Watch 🇺🇸 (@theUSAwatch) February 27, 2023

Video of the Sedition Panda entering the Capitol. He was finally caught by the FBI. pic.twitter.com/tmsRBs4AJ9 — @amuse (@amuse) February 27, 2023

In the DOJ’s press release, the Feds claim Rumson was handcuffed by officers earlier in the day but would later break out of them.

Per the DOJ:

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Rumson was among a mob illegally massed on the Upper West Terrace near the Senate Wing Door. At approximately 2:40 p.m., once the rioters had successfully broken open the Capitol’s Parliamentary Door, he was seen wearing a panda headpiece and was running from the Senate Wing Door. He then jumped the railing to climb the stairs leading to the Parliamentary Door and, at approximately 2:42 p.m., he was seen entering the Capitol building and inside its halls. Later, Rumson was seen without the panda headpiece exiting through the Parliamentary door in handcuffs. He was also seen in the crowd that surrounded the Senate Wing Door when it was breached for a second time, where Rumson was heard shouting “GET A RAM!”

