Family Confirms That 28-Year-Old Actor Who Died Suddenly Had Complications With His Heart

Jansen Panettiere’s family has confirmed that the 28-year-old actor died suddenly due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart) and an aortic valve complication.

The late actor is the brother of actress Hayden Panettiere.

“Jansen’s heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit,” his family, including his mother Lesley Vogel, father Skip Panettiere and sister Hayden, said in a statement to ABC News.

The family added, “His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered.”

it turned out that the actor had died due to complications with his heart.

“Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen’s sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications,” the family said.

“We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss, and ask that we be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning,” the family said. “We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever.”

Panettiere’s father, Alan Lee “Skip” Panettiere, said that he had spoke to his son shortly before his death and that he seemed “fine.”

Panettiere died on February 19 in New York.

The actor has appeared in Even Stevens, Blue’s Clues, Ice Age: The Meltdown, and The Walking Dead.