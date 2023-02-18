Even Democrats Are Bailing: 88% Think Biden Should Not Be The Leader Of Their Party

Even Democrats don’t want Biden to lead their party.

An AP-NORC poll found that only 12% of Democrats say they want Biden to lead their party.

Only 41% view him as the current leader of the party despite the fact he is President.

Conservative Brief reported:

Nearly nine out of 10 Democratic voters surveyed in a poll published on Friday say they believe President Joe Biden should not be leading the party, while many of the party’s leaders now admit he’s too old to run again in 2024. The AP-NORC poll asked: “Who should lead the Democratic Party?” Just 12 percent said it ought to be Biden. According to the AP-NORC poll, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies (D-NY), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) all received 5% of the possible answers, which included seven options. Embattled Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) received 3% each. The highest number of responses, however, were “no answer” and “other response,” which came in at 37% and 21%, respectively.

A previous poll found that only 37% of Democrats want Biden to seek a second term.

NewsNation reported:

A previous AP-NORC poll from January revealed that a majority of Democrats think one term is plenty for Biden, despite his insistence that he plans to seek reelection in 2024. The results showed just 37% of Democrats say they want him to seek a second term, down from 52% in the weeks before last year’s midterm elections. Follow-up interviews with poll respondents suggested that many believe the 80-year-old’s age is a liability, with people focused on his coughing, gait, gaffes and the possibility that the world’s most stressful job would be better suited for someone younger. Some allies see Biden’s blunders as an increasing vulnerability in the eyes of voters as he’s grown older.

Are Democrats going to drop Biden?

For the antidote to media bias, check out ProTrumpNews.com…