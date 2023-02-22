Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy: I Am Running for President of the United States (VIDEO)

On Tuesday night Tucker Carlson opened his popular news program savaging former CNN host Don Lemon and Nikki Haley.

He then introduced entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy who then announced his run for President of the United States.

Vivek told Tucker Carlson he would end affirmative action and crack down on the climate religion.  “Take them to the slaughterhouse.”

Vivek does not believe voter fraud is a significant problem in the US.

Vivek tweeted this out minutes ago.

Here is Vivek’s announcement on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

