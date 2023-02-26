Dwyane Wade’s Son Changes Name and ‘Gender Identity’ as Mother Objects to Transgender Transition in Court

The 15-year-old son of Dwyane Wade has changed his name and “Gender identity,” despite his mother fighting to stop the transgender transition in court.

Wade’s ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, had been fighting the basketball star in court to prevent the child from being transitioned before adulthood.

The athlete’s child was born Zion Malachi Airamis Wade, a boy. His name has now been changed to “Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade” after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled that they can change their name and transition.

“A court order affirming her identity will allow Zaya to live more comfortably and honestly in all aspects of her life — from simple introductions and food orders, to applying for a driver’s license and filling out college applications,” read a court order from November that was obtained by The Blaze. “This Petition is about empowering Zaya to live her truth.”

The report states, “Funches-Wade accused the NBA legend of trying to ‘profit’ from the child’s gender change in a court filing from last November.”

She claimed that her ex told her “that a lot of money had been already made and that additional money will be made in relation to our child’s name and gender issue.”

The basketball star allegedly told her that Disney might be interested in making a deal to sign the teenager.

He denied her allegations on Instagram.

“I’ve received a social media post about me forcing our 15-year-old to be someone she’s not and to do something against her will,” Wade wrote. “These are serious and harmful allegations that have hurt our children.”

“While none of us are surprised by Siohvaughn’s attempt to fight Zaya’s identity and her unwavering attempt to drag my name through the mud, I’m very disappointed that she continuously find[s] ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children,” he continued.

The athlete added that Funches-Wade “tried a similar attempt over a decade ago (with equally damaging lies and causing irreparable harm to her children) and 13 lawyers later, I was awarded sole custody of our two kids as an active NBA player.”

“All I ever wanted was to have my parenting time uninterrupted, as I knew that it would be a very difficult time for our kids to navigate their new normal,” he said.

Wade’s new wife, actress Gabrielle Union, has reportedly been very supportive of the teenager transitioning.