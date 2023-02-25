Dr. Jill Wears Her Hideous ‘Minecraft’ Dress Again During Visit to Namibia… and What’s with Her Shoes?

She wore it again.

Dr. Jill wore her hideous ‘Minecraft’ dress during her multi-day trip to Africa.

She wore dark stockings with black sneakers during her visit with an organization that teaches children about HIV/AIDS near Windhoek, Namibia.

Yuck.

America – this is how your First Lady appears in public. Are you ashamed? pic.twitter.com/QCQgE4FYSw — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 24, 2023

Dr. Jill wore this exact dress during a recent trip to Mexico.

Jill is a major downgrade.

We sure do miss First Lady Melania Trump.