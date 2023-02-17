Donald Trump Responds To Georgia Report – “President Trump Will Always Keep Fighting For True And Honest Elections”

The Deep State is doing everything it can to stop Donald Trump.

A Georgia grand jury found that one or more witnesses in the probe looking into the Georgia 2020 election may have lied under oath.

They recommended a prosecutor pursue criminal indictments.

The Gateway Pundit reported:

Georgia – A Fulton County judge earlier this week ordered parts of the grand jury report in the garbage Trump 2020 election investigation to be released as the prosecutor considers charges against Trump and his allies. The grand jury concluded that “one or more witnesses” lied under oath and recommended perjury indictments. “A majority of the Grand Jury believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it,” the report said. “The Grand Jury recommends that the District Attorney seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling,” the report said, according to CNBC.

Trump responded on Truth Social with a blistering statement.

He said the report has “nothing to do with the President” and he “will always keep fighting for true and honest elections in America!”

Truth Social:

The long awaited important sections of the Georgia report, which do not even mention President Trump’s name, have nothing to do with the President because President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong. The President participated in two perfect phone calls regarding election integrity in Georgia, which he is entitled to do – in fact, as President, it was President Trump’s Constitutional duty to ensure election safety, security, and integrity…. ….Between the two calls, there were many officials and attorneys on the line, including the Secretary of State of Georgia, and no one objected, even slightly protested, or hung up. President Trump will always keep fighting for true and honest elections in America!

Here we go again!

For the antidote to media bias, check out ProTrumpNews.com…