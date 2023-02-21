Democrat Rep And Trump “Impeachment” Manager Leaves Congress – Special Election To Be Held

Democrats are jumping ship.

Dem Rep. David Cicillne, who has represented Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District since 2011 is stepping down on June 1st.

Cicillne will become the president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation.

Cicilline served as an impeachment manager during the second impeachment of Donald Trump.

NBC reported:

Rep. David Cicilline, a Rhode Island Democrat, announced Tuesday he will leave Congress early at the end of May to become the new president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, marking a rare resignation early in a session. “Serving the people of Rhode Island’s First Congressional District has been the honor of my lifetime,” Cicilline said in a statement. “As President and CEO of one of the largest and oldest community foundations in the nation, I look forward to expanding on the work I have led for nearly thirty years in helping to improve the lives of all Rhode Islanders.” … Cicilline, who represents a Democratic-leaning district around Providence, has served in the House since 2011. He previously chaired the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee last session, and he chaired the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee. He also served as an impeachment manager in former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, following the Jan. 6 attack.

James Langevin, the only other Rep from Rhode Island, stepped down last year.

An official special election date won’t be set until the official resignation of Cicillne.

The Hill reported:

His decision to leave Congress comes after longtime Rhode Island Rep. James Langevin (D) stepped down from the state’s only other congressional seat last year, after more than 20 years in office. He was replaced by Rep. Seth Magaziner (D) in the state’s first open congressional race since 2010. A special election for Cicilline’s seat cannot be scheduled until he officially resigns from office, according to The Boston Globe.

Democrats know how bad things are getting for their party thanks to Joe Biden’s failed presidency.

