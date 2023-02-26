Democrat Nebraska State Senator Says She Will Filibuster ALL BILLS Unless GOP Backs Down on Abortion, Transgender Surgeries for Minors

Democrat Nebraska State Senator Machaela Cavanaugh has vowed to filibuster all bills unless Republicans back down on bills that would ban abortion and transgender surgeries and hormones for minors.

Sen. Cavanaugh pledged to bring the Senate to a standstill on Thursday if she did not get her way.

“If this legislature collectively decides that legislating hate against children is our priority, then I am going to make it painful; painful for everyone,” Cavanaugh said at the state capitol in Lincoln. “Because if you want to inflict pain upon our children, I am going to inflict pain upon this body.”

The senator has already stonewalled LB147, a bill that changes procedures for property tax refunds. The bill was introduced by Omaha Sen. Kathleen Kauth, who Cavanaugh has a specific issue with because she also introduced the legislation to ban hormones and transgender surgeries for minors.

“If LB574 gets an early floor debate and moves forward, it will be very painful for this body. And if people are like, ‘Is she threatening us?’ Let me be clear: Yes I am,” Cavanaugh said on the floor, according to a report from local station WOWT.

According to the report, “Cavanaugh promised to take every single bill to cloture, meaning hours of debate on every single bill that comes to the floor.”

To stop the madness, Cavanaugh demanded, “take your names off of that piece of poop LB574. Talk to the speaker — demand good governance. Be better. Be who the children of Nebraska deserve because they do not deserve this.”

LB574, or the Let Them Grow Act, would prohibit physicians in the state from performing or referring an individual for gender alteration procedures if the individual is under 19.

“A physician who knowingly violates the bill’s provisions would be subject to review by the state’s medical licensing board. An individual who received a gender altering procedure while under the age of 19, or their parent or guardian, could bring a civil action against the physician within two years of a procedure,” Sen. Kauth said in a statement about the legislation.

The bill would also prohibit the distribution or use of state funds for any entity, organization, or individual that provides gender-altering procedures to minors.

“More than 85 percent of kids with gender dysphoria will desist if left alone in a process called ‘watchful waiting’,” Sen. Kauth said in a statement. “These children need therapy to deal with the coexisting mental and emotional struggles they are experiencing — not irreversible, harmful and experimental medical procedures.”