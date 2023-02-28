Democrat California Rep. Judy Chu Denies Ties to CCP Related Organizations – Votes Against House Select Committee on China

Democrat US Rep. from California, Judy Chu, denies her heavy involvement with the CCP despite ample evidence to the contrary.

House Democrats were outraged and screamed “racism” after Texas Rep. Lance Gooden questioned Rep. Judy Chu’s loyalty to the United States.

Rep. Chu previously defended Dominic Ng, the CEO of East West Bank in California, who was accused of working with the Chinese Communist Party.

While appearing on Wednesday’s episode of “Jesse Watters Primetime” on Fox News, Rep. Gooden expressed his concern about Chu’s access to confidential materials and said that she “needs to be called out.”

The Daily Caller reported on Rep. Chu’s involvement with the CCP on Monday and yet Rep. Chu denies the accusations.

California Democratic Rep. Judy Chu recently denied she had been a member in several organizations with alleged Chinese Communist Party (CCP) intelligence ties, following a series of reports from the Daily Caller News Foundation that showed her involvement with the groups. However, photographs and documents appear to contradict her claims. Chu accepted honorary positions at two California-based organizations with ties to a CCP agency the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) identified as an “intelligence service” in 2018, the DCNF recently reported. The congresswoman subsequently denied membership in both organizations, stating that she is “legally required to disclose participation on advisory boards or leadership in organizations,” according to Feb. 14 statements released by her press office and in comments to The Washington Post. Despite Rep. Chu’s defense, multiple photographs and reports show the congresswoman accepting appointments from leaders from both the All America Chinese Youth Federation (AACYF) as well as the Forums for Peaceful Reunification of China, groups with whom Chu denied affiliation. “I have been accused of serving as the honorary president of an organization, the All America Chinese Youth Federation, with ties to the Chinese Communist Party,” Chu’s Feb. 14 press release states. “I am not and have never been a member of this group, and I never gave my permission to be listed as the ‘honorary president’ for it or any other organization like it.” However, multiple Chinese-language articles appearing in news outlets such as ChinaNews.com and Sina.com report that Chu accepted a position as AACYF’s “honorary president” during a meeting with the organization’s leaders in Chu’s Los Angeles office on October 9, 2012, according to DCNF translations. These articles appear to be sourced from announcements originating from AACYF… …Chu has come under increased scrutiny since she voted against the formation of the House Select Committee on China on Jan. 10, which is charged with investigating the CCP’s malign influence efforts. While defending her vote, Chu alleged that the new committee might prompt anti-Asian violence, according to a statement released by the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC), which Chu chairs.

There are pictures of Chu with China-linked organizations.

🚨On ~Oct. 9, 2012, @RepJudyChu reportedly met w/ leaders of All America Chinese Youth Federation (AACYF) in her L.A. office During the meeting, Chu apparently accepted an appointment as AACYF’s “honorary president,” seemingly contradicting the congresswoman’s claims🚨

Steve Bannon reported this story on the War Room. Bannon spoke with Trevor Loudon who has been an expert on the China infiltration of America for years. Chu has a security clearance and has access to confidential information as a member of the US Congress.

She is regarded as … China’s representative in Southern California. If they want to know what the CCP is thinking, they listen to Judy Chu, she calls the shots. She has no loyalty to America. He loyalty has always been to China. She went to China not long ago and said, “I’m coming home”.

