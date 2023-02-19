Defiant Mayorkas Says He Won’t Resign – Pushes ‘Nation Of Immigrants’ Narrative

Biden Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas recently did an interview with Chris Wallace of CNN in which he insisted that he will not resign.

He also pushed the narrative about America being a nation of immigrants, in a cynical attempt to spin the disaster that has been unfolding on the southern border for months.

Republicans should follow through on their threat to impeach him. This man is not doing his job.

Breitbart News reports:

Mayorkas: ‘Nation of Immigrants’ Narrative Is More Important than Congress’s Law The 1950s “Nation of Immigrants” narrative is more important than Congress’s laws, according to Alexandro Mayorkas, who is President Joe Biden’s pro-migration border chief. “Our goal is to achieve operational control of the border, to do everything that we can to support our personnel with the resources, the technology, the policies that really advance the security of the border, and do not come at the cost of the values of our country,” Mayorkas said in an interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace, on the cable TV show, Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace.” “The law needs to be changed if it does not either meet our highest ideals or actually proves to be functional in the service of those ideals,” said Mayorkas, a lawyer who has opened many loopholes to smuggle more economic migrants into Americans’ economy and society. “I’m not going to resign,” Mayorkas said in response to a question about congressional GOP calls for his impeachment. “There’s a tremendous amount of work to do, and we are doing it and I’m incredibly proud to do it,” he said. Mayorkas made his “Nation of Immigrants” claims when Wallace pressed him to justify his repeated claim that “the border is secure” amid the movement of roughly 3.5 million migrants — including at least 1.2 million unidentified “gotaways” — through the southern border.

Watch this clip if you can stand it.

The past 23 months have been a record-breaking disaster at the southern border, but Biden Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says he's "not gonna resign" because he's still got "a tremendous amount of work to do." pic.twitter.com/KnVXulyEa5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 19, 2023

Mayorkas must go. He is making the situation at the border worse, not better.