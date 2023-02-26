Corrupt Democrat New Orleans Mayor One Step Closer to Being Ousted



LaToya Cantrell

The corrupt Democrat New Orleans mayor is one step closer to being ousted.

Recall organizers working to oust LaToya Cantrell from office say they have gathered enough signatures to block her from another term.

Fox News reported:

Organizers seeking to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell from office said they collected enough signatures to put the city leader’s second term at risk. “Right now our mayor doesn’t love New Orleans so the citizens and the residents stood up,” Eileen Carter, vice chair of the No LaToya recall campaign, told Fox News. “We’re taking our city back, and we’re gonna save New Orleans.” The campaign’s chairman, Belden Baptiste, and Carter launched the recall effort to remove Cantrell from office in August 2022. The organizers handed the petition filled with signatures to the Orleans Parish Registrar of Voters office on Wednesday. The Feb. 22 deadline required them to hand in around 50,000 signatures, which the organizers say they exceeded. “Mayor LaToya, it ain’t that we hate you,” Baptiste told Fox News. “You didn’t do your job, and you’re about to be fired.” Carter, who worked in the mayor’s social media department for three years, told Fox News it was difficult to watch Cantrell “quiet quit” in her second term. The mayor’s public calendar used to have regular meetings with department heads, but she hadn’t had any on her schedule in over a year as of November, according to a local Fox affiliate’s review of public records. “It’s like a tale of two mayors,” Carter said. “I don’t think she’s making very good judgment decisions for the city at all, to the point of arrogance.”

Last year LaToya Cantrell came under fire for spending more than $30,000 of taxpayer money to fly first class to Europe.

Meanwhile violent crime is surging in New Orleans.

Cantrell argued the first class flights were for her safety as a black woman and to protect her from Covid.

In a press conference last week, Mayor Cantrell said, “my travel accommodations are a matter of safety, not of luxury…. I need to be safe as I do business on behalf of the city of New Orleans.”

Cantrell’s security guards traveled to Europe in coach.

LaToya Cantrell also partied maskless after imposing a mask mandate for the city of New Orleans.

The Democrat hypocrites partied maskless while the peasants were forced to mask.