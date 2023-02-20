CNN’s Don Lemon Cut from Morning Show – His Future in Doubt

Don Lemon is out at the CNN Morning Show after his sexist comments last week involving Nikki Haley. His future at the cable network is in doubt.

Don Lemon has reportedly been cut from the morning show at CNN after his remarks last week about Republican Presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

The Daily Mail reports that Lemon is out of the morning show:

Don Lemon will not appear on CNN This Morning on Monday because he’s taking the President’s Day holiday off work following his controversial comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley being ‘past her prime.’ The 56-year-old anchor was set to be back on the show tomorrow with co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins – but opted to take the holiday, CNN spokesperson Matt Dornic told The New York Post in an email. Lemon came under fire when he made ‘sexist’ comments on Thursday’s show when discussing Haley’s suggestion that politicians 75 and older should face mental competency tests. CNN’s Chairman Chris Licht slammed Lemon’s remarks as ‘upsetting, unacceptable and unfair to his co-hosts, and ultimately a huge distraction to the great work of this organization.’

Last week Don Lemon labeled Haley as “over her prime”. This led to an argument on air about what he meant.

After the show, guests on the channel were blasting Lemon leading many to speculate that his days were numbered.

In September, Lemon was removed from his prime-time show on the channel and his morning show has been doing terribly.

CNN is the laughingstock of the news world. Its name was destroyed under President Trump as he continuously labeled the station fake news for the obvious false reporting it was pushing every day.

President Trump and the country knew that CNN was fully biased and anti-Trump and the majority of Americans that supported the President and the good he was doing for the country knew it too.