Claiming Racism, California Lawmakers Want To Ban Use Of Police Dogs For Arrests And Crowd Control

Lawmakers in California are only making things worse for California residents.

Lawmakers are now trying to ban police officers from using police dogs for arrests and crowd control.

Fox News reported:

Law enforcement agencies in California would be prevented from using police K-9s from being put in situations where they could bite someone under a new bill being considered by state lawmakers in an effort to end a “deeply racialized and harmful practice,” one of the bill’s author’s said. Assemblymembers Corey Jackson and Ash Kalra said AB 742 could help end a practice with a troubling history involving Black communities and police dogs, they said during a Monday news conference. Under the bill, law enforcement would be prohibited from using police dogs in apprehensions, arrests and crowd control, according to the bill’s text. “The use of police canines has inflicted brutal violence and lifelong trauma on Black Americans and communities of color,” Jackson said in a statement. “This bill marks a turning point in the fight to end this cruel and inhumane practice and build trust between the police and the communities they serve.”

Many have called out the bill.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama spoke out against the bill saying “taking away tools like a canine is going to limit their effectiveness.”

The Epoch Times reported:

Ron Cloward, a police dog trainer and president of the Western States Canine Association, disputed facts in the bill and told The Epoch Times it included a lot of false information. “I’m just tired of people continuing to make race an issue,” Cloward said. “It’s not to me and it never has been, and it isn’t for most of the people I know. Don’t use the motivation of race to try to go after law enforcement and take another tool away.” … Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama also spoke out against the bill this week in a rare public news conference. “We’ve got to give our police officers the tools they need to do their job to protect the public,” he said. “Taking away tools like a canine is going to limit their effectiveness.”

This is why so many people are fleeing California!

