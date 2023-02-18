Cincinnati Blocks Ohio River to City Following Toxic Chemical Mushroom Cloud Explosion in East Palestine



East Palestine, Ohio “controlled” explosion and resulting toxic chemical mushroom cloud.

On February 3, 2023, a Norfolk Southern freight train hauling carcinogenic chemicals derailed in the small town of East Palestine, Ohio, sending plumes of dangerous gas into the atmosphere during a “controlled release” burn. The main chemical mentioned in reports, vinyl chloride, is used to make PVC. Exposure to vinyl chloride is known to cause certain cancers, according to Cancer.gov.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier about additional chemicals that were disclosed as being a part of this derailment and the impact it’s having thus far on local wildlife. Fish and aquatic life are turning up dead in local creeks and rivers that feed into the Ohio River and eventually, the Mississippi River.

Chickens and pets are also turning up dead in the region.

President Trump is planning on visiting the area next Wednesday.

On Friday the City of Cincinnati announced they will shut down the Ohio River intake following the chemical explosion upstream.

Out of an abundance of caution, @GCWW will shut off the Ohio River intake and will temporarily switch to water reserves. GCWW is continuing to monitor the situation to keep your water safe. Learn more and view up to date water testing results: https://t.co/YVgEQJCnac pic.twitter.com/1DZp4ZnFtS — City of Cincinnati (@CityOfCincy) February 17, 2023

NTD.com reported: