Cincinnati Blocks Ohio River to City Following Toxic Chemical Mushroom Cloud Explosion in East Palestine

East Palestine, Ohio “controlled” explosion and resulting toxic chemical mushroom cloud.
On February 3, 2023, a Norfolk Southern freight train hauling carcinogenic chemicals derailed in the small town of East Palestine, Ohio, sending plumes of dangerous gas into the atmosphere during a “controlled release” burn. The main chemical mentioned in reports, vinyl chloride, is used to make PVC. Exposure to vinyl chloride is known to cause certain cancers, according to Cancer.gov.
The Gateway Pundit reported earlier about additional chemicals that were disclosed as being a part of this derailment and the impact it’s having thus far on local wildlife. Fish and aquatic life are turning up dead in local creeks and rivers that feed into the Ohio River and eventually, the Mississippi River.
Chickens and pets are also turning up dead in the region.
President Trump is planning on visiting the area next Wednesday.
On Friday the City of Cincinnati announced they will shut down the Ohio River intake following the chemical explosion upstream.
Out of an abundance of caution, @GCWW will shut off the Ohio River intake and will temporarily switch to water reserves. GCWW is continuing to monitor the situation to keep your water safe. Learn more and view up to date water testing results: https://t.co/YVgEQJCnac pic.twitter.com/1DZp4ZnFtS
— City of Cincinnati (@CityOfCincy) February 17, 2023
NTD.com reported:
The City of Cincinnati announced on Friday that it will shut down its Ohio River intake to prevent any possible contamination from the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment earlier this month.
The city, in a statement, said that it and the Greater Cincinnati Water Works (GCWW) are monitoring the Ohio River, one of the largest rivers in the United States, after the chemical spill in East Palestine. Earlier this week, an Ohio environmental official confirmed that a plume of chemicals was observed traveling down the Ohio River, and at the time, it was located near Huntington, West Virginia.
“Out of an abundance of caution,” the City’s statement said, “GCWW will shut off the Ohio River intake ahead of the anticipated arrival of the last detectable chemical concentration in the river.” As the water intake is closed down, the city will switch to its water reserves.
A day before, GCWW said in a statement that water sample testing showed “no detectable levels of the chemicals” connected to the derailment as well as the controlled burn. The Environmental Protection Agency previously said the Norfolk Southern-operated train was carrying vinyl chloride, butyl acrylate, ethylene glycol monobutyl ether, and ethyl hexyl acrylate.