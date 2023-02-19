CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY GOES WOKE: “Sensitivity Gurus” Making HUGE CHANGES To Roald Dahl’s Classic Children’s Books To Appease The Cancel Culture Mob

Disqus Comment Count:

So-called “sensitivity gurus” hired by UK-based publisher Puffin hired are scrubbing legendary author Roald Dahl’s children’s books for new editions in order to avoid offending snowflake liberals. The changes are so drastic, few readers will recognize them from the original works.

Dahl’s famous works include Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, Big James and The Giant Peach, Matilda, and The BFG.

The Oompa Lloompas from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, for example, are now “gender neutral.” The word “fat” has also disappeared from the books’ lexicon to appease “body positivity” campaigners.

The new editions will no longer refer to characters as female. The Cloud-Men in James and the Giant Peach are now “cloud-people.”

These are just a small sampling of the hundreds of changes made to Dahl’s books.

Dahl also becomes the latest victim in the ongoing campaign to cancel children’s authors for politically correct purposes. Two years ago, Dr. Seuss Enterprises bowed to cancel culture leftists when they discontinued six of its namesake’s books due to “racism.”

Joe Biden fully embraced the efforts to cancel the legendary author by not including his books during a “Read Across America Day.”

Hope you kept old Dahl classics for your children and grandchildren. The new editions will be an awful reading experience.

The Daily Mail reported: