CAUGHT: StL Soros-Funded Circuit Attorney Lied in Remarks About Contacting Judge to Revoke Bond of Serial Criminal – No Record This EVER HAPPENED

Kim Gardner may be the most radical Soros-funded Circuit Attorney in the nation today. That’s saying a lot!

George Soros is one of her largest funders in both of her elections.

Kim Gardner is so intolerable that two dozen attorneys and more than one-third of the trial lawyers left the office when she took over the office in 2017. And this is a Democrat-dominated office!

Recently Kim Gardner refused to put the man charged with hitting high school student and volleyball player Janae Edmondson back in jail even though he violated the conditions of his bond more than 50 times.

The repeat offender, Daniel Riley, went on to hit a Tennessee teenage volleyball player walking in St. Louis City last weekend — and the young girl lost her legs after she was pinned to another vehicle. The driver NEVER should have been on the street. He was supposed to be under house arrest with an ankle monitor. Missourians are furious!

Here is a photo of the young woman who lost both legs because another criminal was running the streets thanks to Kim Gardner.

On Thursday at noon Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed a petition to remove Kim Gardner from office after she refused to resign.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner later held her own press conference on Thursday. Her supporters were in the audience and cheered her work as Circuit Attorney. It was a totally staged production for Gardner.

St. Louis has one of the highest homicide rates in the world.

Kim Gardner blamed the judges for not revoking Riley’s bond on three separate occasions in December 2021, August 2022, and as recently as January 2023. She blamed the judge in the case who she claims either ignored or denied her requests.

And then she played the race card like she always does.

A local FOX reporter confronted Gardner on her questionable claims that she contacted the courts about Riley.

FOX 2 reporter Chris Hayes asked Gardner why there is no record of her office filing a motion to revoke Riley’s bond. Gardner responded by saying motions to revoke a bond can be made orally or in writing. Her office made numerous oral requests to revoke Riley’s bond. However, according to the Missouri Courts Municipal Clerk Manual, a judge would make note of such a request on the docket sheet.

Gardner has a record of lying to the public and even lying under oath.

Gardner lied about Governor Eric Greitens case, committed over 60 acts of misconduct in the case, and she got away with it.

Kim Gardner is a danger to society. Pray the state removes her from office before more people are killed and lives are ruined.