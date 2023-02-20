Catholics Hold Prayer Vigil at Home of Bishop David O’Connell Who Was Shot and Killed in Los Angeles on Saturday – Authorities Investigate His Murder

Los Angeles Catholic Biship David O’Connell was shot and killed on Saturday.

Police responded to his home in Hacienda Heights at 1 PM on Saturday and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bishop O’Connell spent more than four decades serving Los Angeles’ inner city has been shot dead at the age of 69.

Police are investigating O’Connell’s death as a murder.

Bishop O’Connell was a guiding light for so many, and his legacy will continue to live on.

— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 19, 2023

Archbishop José H. Gomez gave the update to parishioners gathered for Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels Feb. 19, one day after the Irish-born bishop was found dead at his residence in Hacienda Heights. A statement was also released to news media Sunday morning. “We continue to pray for Bishop Dave, and for his family in Ireland, and we pray for law enforcement officials as they continue their investigation into this terrible crime,” he added.

Catholics held a prayer service at Bishop O’Connell’s home on Sunday.

Members of the Sacred Heart Choir sang in front of his home following his murder.

Members of the Sacred Heart Church choir in Covina sing by the house where Bishop David O’Connell was shot and killed yesterday. Father Albert Avenido presides over a prayer service for the deceased and divine mercy chaplet pic.twitter.com/uOqjUqu7t8 — Clara Harter (@_ClaraHarter) February 19, 2023

A candlelight vigil was held at his home last night.

Investigators with the LA County Sheriff’s were walking in and out of the Hacienda Heights home of Bishop David O’Connell this morning & into the early evening, while members of the community gathered together to pray. pic.twitter.com/3lh9EbOlY3 — Marjorie Hernandez (@HernandezMJae) February 20, 2023

Parishioners recited a rosary outside his home.

A prayer vigil in memory of Bishop David O’Connell is underway. Authorities say he was fatally shot inside his Hacienda Heights home. He had served the Los Angeles community for 45 years. @KTLA @KTLAnewsdesk pic.twitter.com/7UoC3J3M2E — Rachel Menitoff (@RachelMenitoff) February 20, 2023

Police have not released any information on their investigation into Bishop O’Connell’s murder.