Catholics Hold Prayer Vigil at Home of Bishop David O’Connell Who Was Shot and Killed in Los Angeles on Saturday – Authorities Investigate His Murder

Los Angeles Catholic Biship David O’Connell was shot and killed on Saturday.

Police responded to his home in Hacienda Heights at 1 PM on Saturday and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bishop O’Connell spent more than four decades serving Los Angeles’ inner city has been shot dead at the age of 69.

Police are investigating O’Connell’s death as a murder.

Angeles News reported:

Archbishop José H. Gomez gave the update to parishioners gathered for Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels Feb. 19, one day after the Irish-born bishop was found dead at his residence in Hacienda Heights. A statement was also released to news media Sunday morning.

“We continue to pray for Bishop Dave, and for his family in Ireland, and we pray for law enforcement officials as they continue their investigation into this terrible crime,” he added.

Catholics held a prayer service at Bishop O’Connell’s home on Sunday.

Members of the Sacred Heart Choir sang in front of his home following his murder.

A candlelight vigil was held at his home last night.

Parishioners recited a rosary outside his home.

Police have not released any information on their investigation into Bishop O’Connell’s murder.

