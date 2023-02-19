Catholic Bishop David O’Connell Shot Dead in His Home in Los Angeles – Authorities Labeled His Death a Murder

Disqus Comment Count:

Los Angeles Catholic Biship David O’Connell was shot and killed on Saturday.

Police responded to his home at the Hacienda Heights at 1 PM on Saturday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bishop O’Connell spent more than four decades serving Los Angeles’ inner city has been shot dead at the age of 69.

Police are investigating O’Connell’s death as a murder.

Bishop O'Connell was a guiding light for so many, and his legacy will continue to live on.

You are not alone in your grief and that @lasdhq is here to support you. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, and we are working diligently to seek those responsible for his death. pic.twitter.com/cIBzvzx0km — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 19, 2023

Archbishop José H. Gomez gave the update to parishioners gathered for Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels Feb. 19, one day after the Irish-born bishop was found dead at his residence in Hacienda Heights. A statement was also released to news media Sunday morning. “We continue to pray for Bishop Dave, and for his family in Ireland, and we pray for law enforcement officials as they continue their investigation into this terrible crime,” he added.

We extend our deepest sympathy to our sisters and brothers of the Los Angeles Archdiocese on the tragic loss of Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell #rip #BishopOConnell pic.twitter.com/vmtxNfTfyf — Carmelite Quotes @carmelitequotes (@carmelitequotes) February 19, 2023

