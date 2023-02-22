Canadian Man Charged With Second-Degree Murder for Shooting Man Who Broke Into His Home to Rob Him

A 22-year-old Canadian man has been charged with second-degree murder for shooting a man who had broken into his home to rob him.

The homeowner, Ali Mian, was legally permitted to own the firearm, despite Canada’s strict laws.

On Saturday morning, at roughly 5 a.m., a group of burglars broke into Mian’s Milton home with the intent of committing a robbery.

Mian fatally shot one of the individuals, whose name has not been publicly released at this time.

UPDATE – MILTON SHOOTING: @HaltonPolice forensics o/s of early a.m. fatal shooting on Gibson Cres #Milton . One adult male suspect dead, 2nd in custody along with an occupant of home, after 2 suspects entered the home — multiple shots fired. A gun was recovered outfront the home. pic.twitter.com/C0N4Qw2AgS — Graham Paine (@GPmedia_24) February 19, 2023

One of the burglars who got away, Romario Clarke, 20, is facing charges of breaking and entering as well as unauthorized possession of a firearm, according to a report from the Toronto Star.

Mian’s defense lawyer, Jag Virk, told the Star that Mian lives with his mother — who the burglars were attacking.

“[The] intruder had a gun and was attacking his mother,” Virk said.

The Star report continued, “Virk also stated that Mian’s firearm is registered, adding that his client discharged the gun once and did not intend to kill the intruder. After shooting one of the intruders, Mian allegedly called the police to request assistance.”

As The Blaze pointed out in their report, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated last year that citizens cannot use guns for “self-protection.”

CLASSIC VIDEO: Justin Trudeau says you DON’T have the right to self defense with a gun in Canada.

pic.twitter.com/sPoTd1Q87s — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) June 12, 2022

“We have a culture where the difference is, guns can be used for hunting or for sport-shooting in Canada, and there are lots of gun owners, and they’re mostly law-respecting and law abiding, but you can’t use a gun for self-protection in Canada. That’s not a right that you have in the Constitution or anywhere else,” Trudeau said.

“Police are looking for information on three outstanding suspects that fled the scene in a white vehicle. The vehicle is believed to be a light-coloured Dodge Charger with a sunroof and black wheels,” the report states.

Anyone with information on the burglars is being asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 905-825-4776, or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.