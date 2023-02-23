Buttigieg After it Took Him 3 Weeks to Visit Ohio: “We’ve Been Here From the First Hours of the Incident as an Administration” (VIDEO)

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Thursday visited East Palestine, Ohio for the first time since the derailment and toxic disaster.

Buttigieg refused to offer immediate assistance, FEMA refused for two weeks to offer relief, and the Biden administration did not mention the disaster until they were asked about the disaster days after the toxic chemical mushroom cloud explosion.

Buttigieg visited East Palestine one day after Trump showed up and delivered supplies to residents.

Trump forced the federal government to finally respond to the toxic disaster.

Pete Buttigieg couldn’t be bothered on Thursday.

He showed up early Thursday morning, delivered some remarks in a press conference and ran away.

After it took him 3 weeks to visit Ohio, Buttigieg told reporters: “That’s why we’ve been here from the first hours of the incident as an administration.”

