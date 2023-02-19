Breaking: Pipe Bomb Found on Train Tracks Behind St. Dominic’s Catholic Church in Philadelphia

Disqus Comment Count:



St. Dominic’s Church in Philadelphia

An 18-inch pipe bomb was found on train tracks behind St. Dominic’s Catholic Church in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.

Breaking: “18 inch pipe bomb” discovered behind St. Dominic’s Catholic Church on Frankford Ave near Conrail railroad tracks in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg section. @PhillyPolice sources tell FOX29 News . PPD bomb squad just safely took it away. Made with PVC pipe. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/KNstNy3j3R

FOX29 reported:

Philadelphia police are investigating after a pipe bomb was reportedly discovered behind a church in Holmesburg.

Philadelphia police sources tell FOX 29 an 18-inch pipe bomb was found Sunday, just after 1:30 p.m., behind St. Dominic’s Catholic Church, on the 8500 block of Frankford Avenue, in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg section.

Officials say a passerby found the pipe bomb, and noted it was a PVC pipe with capped ends and black powder on it.

Police shut down Frankford Ave., between Benson and Blakiston while the Philadelphia Police Bomb Squad was called to the scene.

The bomb squad safely took the pipe bomb out of harm’s way.