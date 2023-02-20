BREAKING: Former Mesa, CO clerk Tina Peters Announces Bid for Colorado GOP Chair

Former Mesa County, CO Clerk Tina Peters has been in the spotlight in both Colorado as well as national politics since 2021. Peters bravely stepped in before the Colorado Secretary of State authorized a “Trusted Build” on the machines in Colorado and took a forensic image of the machines in her custody. This allowed a comparison to be made of the machines both before and after this “Trusted Build.” The Gateway Pundit has covered Peters’ story since it was first disclosed at Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium in August of 2021.

Now, the persecuted former clerk has thrown her hat in the mix for the Colorado GOP Chairmanship.

On February 14, 2022, Tina Peters announced her run for Colorado Secretary of State. On March 8, 2022, the Mesa County Grand Jury announced the indictment of Clerk Peters. It has been speculated that this indictment was political retribution. Peters was and still is wildly popular in the grassroots movement and garnered the endorsements of both President Trump and Mike Lindell, among other notable conservatives.

Peters was able to get on the ballot through the state’s convention, where she received over 60% of the votes. Her opponent in the Republican primary, Pam Anderson, did not caucus but instead got on the ballot through acquiring signatures. Peters surpassed Anderson in both total dollar amount raised for her campaign as well as total number of donors. The only known poll for the primary race showed Peters overwhelmingly in the lead. But on election day, to the surprise of many, not only did the Director of the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) beat Tina Peters, so did Mike O’Donnell, a relatively unknown candidate. I guess the Republicans in Colorado support the 2020 “Zuckerbuck” initiative.

Clerk Tina Peters joined Conservative Daily today to announce, officially, her run for the Colorado GOP Chair:

Peters has already gained endorsement from Kari Lake:

“Tina Peters is a tenacious Patriot and an advocate for the People of Colorado who put Coloradoans first and continues to gain their trust in spit of the onslaught of legal attacks from Biden’s corrupt DOJ and the Colorado political elite. The people know the truth and they are sick and tired of the continued derailment of the collective Republican voice. Put your support behind Tina Peters for the Colorado GOP Chair! Tina Peters is not a politician and is the one who will actually get the job done!”

Tina Peters announces run for GOP Chair of Colorado!! @KariLake has endorsed her in this race! Ban the Machines! pic.twitter.com/rsCgUCKS3U — CannCon (@CannConActual) February 20, 2023



On Tuesday at 5pm EST, Clerk Peters will join Gateway Pundit’s Brian Lupo as well as Ashe Epps on Badlands Media’s “Why We Vote” podcast to discuss the significance of the GOP chairmanship.