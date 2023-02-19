BREAKING: First Black Female, Kristina Karamo, Wins MI GOP Chair Race – Fake News Media Panics

100 Percent Fed Up – Tonight, conservative rock star Kristina Karamo made history when she became the first black female chair of the Michigan Republican Party. Trust me when I tell you, this is just the beginning of “firsts” for Karamo, the most honest, sincere, and forthright person to ever occupy the role of MI GOP Chair.

The former Republican MI Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo won the chair race with 58% of the vote to the former MI AG candidate Matt DePerno’s 42%. The final vote was tallied after three rounds of voting that took place over 11 hours at the MI GOP State Convention, where thousands of delegates gathered together to choose the person they believe will do the best job of reinventing what many believe is a broken party that needs to be burned to the ground and rebuilt in the image of Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump, and not billionaire bully Betsy DeVos or former useless GOP chairs like Laura Cox or country club GOP Chair Bobby Schostak.

The fake news media is already losing their minds.

The moment the MI GOP Chair race was officially called for Karamo, Metro Detroit’s top fake news reporter Craig Mauger of the Detroit News, immediately shared a screenshot of Kristina’s plan to fight back against the Democrat Party’s well-oiled voter fraud machine in Michigan.

Reminder: This is from Kristina Karamo’s vision plan for the Michigan Republican Party.

Yep! She will be amazing! No more sitting back & allowing our elections to be stolen, no more backroom deals w/ crooked RINOs & Dems. @KristinaKaramo will be a force to be reckoned with—& there’s no one who will stand in her way—especially not fake news reporters like @CraigDMauger

Instead of congratulating the first black female on holding the prestigious position of MI GOP Chair, Julie Hinds of the Detroit Free Press uses words like “Election denier” to describe Karamo, and with no evidence of her claim, is suggesting Karamo, who is one of the most beloved candidates to ever run for office in the MI Republican Party will “alienate moderate voices.” If Karamo was a Democrat, the media would be crying “racism” over the media’s treatment of her.

Michigan G.O.P. Installs Kristina Karamo, an Election Denier, as Leader: “The fractured state G.O.P. now appears to have either purged or alienated more moderate voices and is plotting a defiant course as the 2024 presidential election approaches.” https://t.co/1t5xKPXXLR — Julie Hinds (@juliehinds) February 19, 2023

Inside Elections’ Jacob Rubashkin mocked the 2022 Republican SOS candidate Kristina Karamo for losing to the most crooked SOS in the United States, the Soros-funded Democrat Jocelyn Benson.

Kristina Karamo, the 2022 GOP Secretary of State nominee who has refused to concede her 14-point loss last year, is elected chairwoman of the Michigan GOP, defeating 2022 AG nominee Matt DePerno, who was endorsed by Trump. https://t.co/3aEFT5lrhf — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) February 19, 2023

The New York Times is also losing their minds that someone who dared to question the election results of 2020 and, again, refuse to accept the results in 2022, after absolutely nothing was done to fix the broken Michigan elections, would dare to win the role of MI GOP Chair.

BREAKING: Michigan Republicans on Saturday picked Kristina Karamo to lead the party in the battleground state, fully embracing an election-denying Trump acolyte after her failed bid for statewide office. https://t.co/w5fTkpm6AN — Neil Vigdor (@gettinviggy) February 19, 2023

The media will continue to lose their minds throughout the night, as Karamo has repeatedly called them out for pushing fake news or refused to speak with reporters like Craig Mauger or Detroit News Editorial Editor Nolan Finley, who once told me he has “no use for Trump Republicans.” The truth is Republicans in Michigan no longer have any use for fake news reporters or cowardly Republican elected officials who are afraid to stand up to the Left and are only looking for their next cocktail party or opportunity to advance themselves while ignoring the voices of their constituents. As Michigan’s next GOP leader, Karamo will be a breath of fresh air. She is a humble public servant who is sincere about fighting to restore a broken party that no longer trusts its leadership. If anyone can restore trust in the party, it is Karamo.

Who knows, with an honest, conservative leader at the helm of the Michigan GOP, everyday citizens of Michigan may even start donating to the MI GOP again. Perhaps the party will no longer have to rely on millionaires and billionaires looking for favors to fund the party. With Karamo’s charisma and passion for fixing the MI GOP, she could very likely be the best thing that’s happened to the MIGOP in decades.

Congratulations, Kristina Karamo.