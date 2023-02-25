Biden’s Supreme Court Commission Under Investigation for Ties to Democrat Court-Packing Advocates

The left’s court-packing scheme is under investigation.

Letters were sent out to Robert Bauer and Cristina Rodriguez, the former leaders of Biden’s now-defunct Supreme Court commission, requesting documents and communications.

In the letters, GOP lawmakers said, “questions remain about the Commission’s work, deliberations, and true purpose.”

The Hill reported:

Republican lawmakers on Friday requested the co-chairs of President Biden’s Supreme Court commission turn over a trove of documents related to their work. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and two former Senate Judiciary Committee chairs, Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), pointed in their letters to growing calls from progressives to add more justices to the Supreme Court. “While the Commission’s work has concluded, questions remain about the Commission’s work, deliberations, and true purpose,” the lawmakers wrote. Facing pressure from the left, Biden tasked the 34-member bipartisan commission with exploring possible court reforms. The group disbanded in late 2021, after issuing a report expressing “profound disagreement” on controversial proposals like court packing.

The lawmakers want to know what discussions took place that did not make it into the final report released by the commission.

The Washington Examiner reported:

The trio of lawmakers acknowledged the final report avoided an embrace of “packing” the Supreme Court but outlined their concerns about some members on the commission, including Georgetown Law professor Caroline Fredrickson, who they said “continued to publicly advocate for packing the Court” after the report was released in December 2021. The letters request documents about a range of discussions had by the commission that were not included in the final report, such as communications with all of its members, including academic colleagues and assistants, whether there were communications with top Justice Department officials, communications with potential members who weren’t appointed, and whether there were any communications with liberal or Democratic-aligned organizations such as the American Constitution Society and Demand Justice, among others. “The Commission’s work and ultimate report occurred during unprecedented and unrelenting attacks on the Court and its independence,” the GOP lawmakers wrote, referring to then-Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) comments about specific justices on the steps of the Supreme Court in March 2020.

VIDEO (partial transcript below)

Here’s Chuck Schumer encouraging an insurrection against the Supreme Court. Republicans may need to start a June 8th committee to investigate when they take back the House and Senate this fall. pic.twitter.com/CC6jzQVrCC — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 8, 2022

From the video above:

“Chuck Schumer: I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price…You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

Should Chuck Schumer go to jail for these threats?

For the antidote to media bias, check out ProTrumpNews.com…