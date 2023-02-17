Biden White House Denies Ohio Request for Federal Disaster Assistance Following Train Derailment and Toxic Chemical Mushroom Cloud Explosion

by


Mushroom cloud explosion in East Palestine, Ohio following train derailment.

The Biden White House reportedly denied Ohio officials’ requests for Federal Disaster Assistance following the train derailment and the toxic chemical mushroom cloud explosion.

The Biden regime did not send any top official to the region since the chemical blast until Thursday when EPA Administrator Michael Regan toured the town, meeting with residents and officials. Regan reportedly turned down an offer to drink the tap water.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has not taken time out to visit the area. He did blame President Trump, though, for the chemical disaster.

The Biden White House told FOX News FEMA is not equipped to provide assistance to derailments and toxic chemical explosions.

And conservation groups have said nothing about the historic toxic chemical explosion.

FOX News reported:

A Biden administration official told Fox News Digital that it has provided extensive assistance to surrounding communities following the chemical release earlier this month in eastern Ohio. However, the official said the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the agency that usually provides relief to communities hit by hurricanes and other natural disasters, isn’t best equipped to support the state’s current needs.

“The Biden Administration is mobilizing a robust, multi-agency effort to support the people of East Palestine, Ohio. Since February 3, the Environmental Protection Agency has had personnel on the ground,” the official told Fox News Digital. “FEMA is coordinating with the emergency operations center working closely with the Ohio Emergency Management Agency.”

“But what East Palestine needs is much more expansive than what FEMA can provide,” they continued. “FEMA is on the frontlines when there is a hurricane or tornado. This situation is different.”

