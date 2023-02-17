Biden White House Denies Ohio Request for Federal Disaster Assistance Following Train Derailment and Toxic Chemical Mushroom Cloud Explosion



Mushroom cloud explosion in East Palestine, Ohio following train derailment.

The Biden White House reportedly denied Ohio officials’ requests for Federal Disaster Assistance following the train derailment and the toxic chemical mushroom cloud explosion.

The Biden regime did not send any top official to the region since the chemical blast until Thursday when EPA Administrator Michael Regan toured the town, meeting with residents and officials. Regan reportedly turned down an offer to drink the tap water.

After 13 days, Biden’s EPA admin FINALLY showed up in East Palestine. I thought he’d need something to drink after walking so much, so I generously offered him a glass of tap water. He declined. pic.twitter.com/qBRUXE5rX3 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 16, 2023

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has not taken time out to visit the area. He did blame President Trump, though, for the chemical disaster.

The Biden White House told FOX News FEMA is not equipped to provide assistance to derailments and toxic chemical explosions.

And conservation groups have said nothing about the historic toxic chemical explosion.

FOX News reported: