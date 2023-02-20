Biden Secretary of State Blinken Announces $185 Million in Aid to Turkey Following Earthquake – But Administration Ignores East Palestine (VIDEO)

Disqus Comment Count:

Secretary of State Tony Blinken announced on Sunday the United States allocated another $100 million to Turkey following the devastating earthquakes earlier this month.

This was on top of the $85 million the US already sent to Turkey following the earthquake on February 6th.

The Biden regime has yet to send relief to East Palestine, Ohio following the massive toxic chemical explosion on February 6th after the train derailment on February 3rd.

The Biden administration has yet to visit East Palestine. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has yet to visit the disaster area but he did blame President Trump for the derailment.

Via Midnight Rider.