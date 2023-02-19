Biden Gives Power to Susan Rice for Sweeping “Racial Equity” Makeover of the Federal Government: “Agency Equity Teams” to Be Established to Run All Departments, Reeducate Workers

Joe Biden has appointed Susan Rice to be the chair of the new “White House Steering Committee on Equity” to conduct a sweeping “racial equity” progressive makeover of the federal government with the establishment of “Agency Equity Teams” in all departments that answer to Rice. Biden issued an executive order on Thursday titled, “Executive Order on Further Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through The Federal Government.”

The Agency Equity Teams will have power and funding to transform the federal government by “Delivering Equitable Outcomes Through Government Policies, Programs, and Activities.” Every year agencies will submit an “Equity Action Plan” to the White House Steering Committee on Equity chaired by Rice. Also, “each Agency Equity Team shall support continued equity training and equity leadership development for staff across all levels of the agency’s workforce.”

Excerpt from Rice’s about page at the White House details her job description:

“Ambassador Susan E. Rice is the Domestic Policy Advisor in the Biden Administration. As Director of the Domestic Policy Council, she drives the formulation and implementation of President Biden’s domestic policy agenda, from economic mobility and racial equity to health care and immigration. She previously served as President Obama’s U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations and National Security Advisor from 2009-2017.”

America First Legal has vowed to fight Biden’s executive order. Press release excerpt:

New Racist Biden EO Installs Equity Czars in Every Federal Agency and Converts Entire Exec Branch Into Woke DEI Cult: AFL Vows Relentless Opposition Yesterday, President Biden issued an Executive Order titled “Further Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government.” Without any Congressional authorization, Biden has ordered a radical, racist, and fundamentally anti-American overhaul of every federal function under the guise of “equity.” Background on “Equity” “Equity” is a euphemism for discrimination based on race, national origin, sex, or economic class with respect to employment, university admissions, and access to government benefits, programs, or services. As applied, “equity” is nothing more or less than a rebranding and reorientation of the racism in the “Jim Crow” era, the class hatred in Stalin’s “anti-kulak” policies, and the dogmatism of Mao’s “Cultural Revolution.”… …The Executive Order Directs a Radical Government-Wide “Equity” Overhaul. Without direct Congressional authorization or supporting appropriations, Biden has ordered the federal government to accelerate the advancement of facially illegal “equity” measures throughout the federal government and its operations. Among other things, the Executive Order instructs agency heads to establish an “Agency Equity Team” within the next thirty days, to staff those Agency Equity Team at each agency with personnel from every possible component of each agency (policy, legal, communications, financial assistance, civil rights, procurement, etc.), and to radically transform the way that the agencies conduct every aspect of their operations. The Executive Order specifically charges each Agency Equity Team with “the implementation of equity initiatives” and “delivering equitable outcomes” for the American people. Under President Biden’s Executive Order, these Agency Equity Teams will be established at the following departments and agencies: The Department of State

The Department of the Treasury

The Department of Defense

The Department of Justice

The Department of the Interior

The Department of Agriculture

The Department of Commerce

The Department of Labor

The Department of Health and Human Services

The Department of Housing and Urban Development

The Department of Transportation

The Department of Energy

The Department of Education

The Department of Veterans Affairs

The Department of Homeland Security

The Small Business Administration

The Social Security Administration

The General Services Administration

The Environmental Protection Agency

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration

The National Science Foundation

The Office of Personnel Management In addition to “delivering equitable outcomes,” the Executive Order charges each Agency Equity Team with things such as ensuring “continued equity training and equity leadership development,” and embedding “equity” into everything each agency does. And the Executive Order creates a “White House Steering Committee on Equity,” chaired by Susan Rice, to coordinate efforts to embed “equity” at every agency. Make no mistake–these efforts to incorporate “equity” are radical. For example, one component of the Executive Order directs all agencies to “facilitate equitable flows of private capital” when dealing with development in urban areas. Statement from America First Legal President Stephen Miller: “With the stroke of a pen, Biden has transformed the entire federal government into a DEI cult—putting equity czars inside virtually every single agency of the executive branch and subordinating every department to the marxist equity agenda. Every previous law and regulation must now be reinterpreted to ensure racial and gender equity: in other words, to achieve a predetermined racial or gender identity outcome even if it requires ruthless discrimination against American citizens. …As part of this colossally lawless scheme, the Director of Domestic Policy, Susan Rice, will be leading a White House equity committee to ensure no government activity is left untouched by Biden’s DEI takeover of the government. Trending: MUST WATCH: Woman Trolls Biden Voters By Donning Pink Hair And Holding Signs In TikTok Video – But It Gets Even Better After Elon Musk Responds Biden does this all by passing no new laws, let alone constitutional amendments, but by ordering the permanent bureaucracy to follow his written orders to completely remake government in the image of the ultra-woke ultra-radical left. Workers will be retrained and re-educated. Policies will be redrawn and redesigned. Benefits will be redirected and reoriented, all according to the marxist equity czars and their taskmasters in the White House.”…

Please read the rest of the long, detailed America First Legal press release at this link.

White House links:

Executive Order on Further Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through The Federal Government

FACT SHEET: President Biden Signs Executive Order to Strengthen Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Across the Federal Government