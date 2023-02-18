Arab-Latina Muslim Diversity Leader at Progressive Social Justice Organization is Actually a White Girl

It turns out the Arab-Latina feminist who worked as the American Friends Services Committee’s senior equity, inclusion and culture leader is actually a white girl.

Raquel Evita Saraswati, the woman who claimed to be an Arab-Latina Muslim for more than 10 years is actually a white girl named Rachel, according to her own mother.

“I call her Rachel,” the activist’s mother, Carol Perone told The Intercept. “I don’t know why she’s doing what she’s doing.”

“I’m German and British, and her father was Calabrese Italian,” her mother said. “She’s chosen to live a lie, and I find that very, very sad.”

The mother said, “I’m as white as the driven snow and so is she,” adding that her daughter’s real complexion is much lighter than how she appears in her more recent photos.

The Intercept reported: