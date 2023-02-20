Another One! 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Turkey, Buildings Collapse (VIDEO)

Another one!

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Turkey on Monday.

The latest quake hit more than two weeks after a 7.8 magnitude quake and severe aftershocks hit Turkey.

More than 46,000 people in Turkey and Syria have died so far in the quakes.

Reuters reported:

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck southern Turkey near the Syrian border late on Monday, setting off panic and further damaging buildings two weeks after the country’s worst earthquake in modern history left tens of thousands dead. Two Reuters reporters said the tremors were strong and lasting, damaging buildings and leaving dust in the night air in central Antakya city, where it was centred. It was also felt in Egypt and Lebanon, Reuters reporters said. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the tremor struck at a shallow depth of 2 km (1.2 miles). Police patrolled Antakya while ambulances rushed to the quake-hit area near the city center. Two people fainted, while others filled the streets around the central park making emergency calls on cell phones.

Videos:

Another building collapsed.

WATCH: