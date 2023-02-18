Andrew Tate Threatens $300 Million Lawsuit Against Rape, Trafficking Accuser – Claims Accusers Lied about Charges

Social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother were apprehended by law enforcement officials in Romania in December and face charges related to sex-trafficking allegations of at least six women.

According to Libertatea, a Romanian news outlet, police surrounded the villa where Tate and his brother Tristan were staying and arrested them on charges of kidnapping, international human trafficking, and rape.

A representative for Andrew Tate said they could not comment on reports that the 36-year-old social media influencer had been detained.

“We cannot provide any details at the moment regarding alleged reports that they have been detained; however, Andrew and Tristan Tate have the utmost respect for the Romanian authorities and will always assist and help in any way they can,” a spokesperson for Andrew Tate told the Daily Mail.

DIICOT stated in their press releases, “The prosecutors of the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism – Central Structure together with police officers from the Bucharest Organized Crime Brigade implemented 5 home search warrants in a case in which investigations under the aspect of committing the crimes of constituting an organized criminal group, human trafficking and rape.”

Although the case is ongoing Infowars reported on alleged WhatsApp messages that suggest the women behind the accusations set up Andrew and his brother. Others suggest this leaked WhatsApp content was taken out of context.

Andrew Tate is threatening to sue the accusers for $300 million.

The New York Post reported: