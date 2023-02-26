An Open Letter from Omega4America to ERIC Systems on Fractal Technology and Its Superior Features in Voter Roll Maintenance and ERIC’s Outdated Capabilities

Jay Valentine, the Director of the Fractal Technology Software Team at Omega4America, released an Open Letter to Shane Hamlin, the Executive Director at ERIC the outdated and inefficient voter roll maintenance program founded by far-left activist David Becker. The ERIC system is now used in 32 states despite the fact that voter rolls in those states are more bloated with phantom voters than ever in US history.

The Gateway Pundit has reported on the ERIC Systems in a series of articles and follow-up reports.

** ERIC Part 1: Who’s “Cleaning” Our Voter Rolls? ERIC Now in 31 States

** ERIC Part 2: Largest U.S. Counties Removed ZERO to TWO Ineligible Voters

** ERIC Part 3: The Founding of the Nation’s Largest Voter Roll Clean-up Operation

** ERIC Part 4: A Response to the Panicked Media Attacks

Since The Gateway Pundit first reported on ERIC two states have stepped away from the platform and more will follow.

On Sunday Jay Valentine sent The Gateway Pundit an early exclusive of the letter he is sending to Mr. Shane Hamlin, the Executive Director at ERIC.

In the letter, Valentine describes how Omega4America and state-organized election integrity teams were able to identify illegal changes to voter rolls AFTER the legal date to do so. These were illegal changes and resulted in ballots that were illegal to be cast.

Valentine points out how fractal technology is far more advanced than what the ERIC system has to offer.

Valentine’s technology is capable of processing every voter roll, in every state, on multiple dates, on a few small computers, with every query delivered at silicon speed, to a citizen or elected official’s phone. How about that?

Omega4America is currently operating in 12 states. Several other state organizations are expected to join this movement.

Omega4America is contacting every Governor, Attorney General, and Secretary of State for all of the ERIC states to share their good news.

This ought to scare the hell out of Democrats who rely on bloated voter rolls to win elections.

page 1



page 2



page 3



page 4



page 5



Here is the full document on Scribd.

An Open Letter to ERIC Syst… by Jim Hoft