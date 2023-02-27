American Mother and Daughter Busted By Border Patrol While Smuggling Nearly 700 Pounds of Methamphetamine

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested an American mother and daughter after busting them for smuggling nearly 700 pounds of methamphetamine.

The 692.3 pounds of methamphetamine have an estimated street value of $830,874.

Just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Border Patrol agents conducted anti-smuggling operations on Interstate 10.

During the operation, agents conducted two separate vehicle stops — which they suspected were smuggling and traveling in conjunction with each other.

The agency said in a press release that “a Border Patrol K-9 detection team assisted in both vehicle stops. The K-9 alerted to one of the vehicles and during a search of the car’s interior, agents discovered five large duffle bags in the rear seats. The contents of bags revealed numerous smaller bundles wrapped in cellophane, a common trend seen in narcotics smuggling. Agents determined the other vehicle did not have any contraband, however, it did have a connection to the other car and driver.”

It turned out that the pair were a 46-year-old mother and her 23-year-old daughter, who have not been publicly named at this time.

“Monetary proceeds from smuggling activities is illegal, and the Border Patrol takes such crimes seriously as this seizure from our Indio Station clearly outlines,” said El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino. “Smugglers learn the hard way in El Centro time and again that we will find, arrest, and pursue prosecution, often with law enforcement partners and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, to the maximum extent possible.”

Both of the women were placed under arrest and transported to the Indio Border Patrol Station for further investigation.

The vehicles will be seized per El Centro Sector guidelines.