Al Sharpton’s Brother Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion, Mail Fraud, Drug Conspiracy Charges, Faces 20 Years in Prison

Al Sharpton’s half-brother Kenneth Glasgow pleaded guilty to tax fraud, mail fraud and drug conspiracy charges and is facing 20 years in prison.

Kenneth Glasgow, an Alabama minister and ‘voting rights activist’ failed to pay income taxes on money he withdrew from his charities.

Glasgow also committed Social Security fraud, AP reported.



Al Sharpton and his brother Kenneth Glasgow

Fox News reported:

Rev. Al Sharpton’s half-brother pleaded guilty to tax evasion, mail fraud, and drug conspiracy charges on Friday.

Kenneth Glasgow, an Alabama pastor, voting rights activist and half-brother to the famous Black pastor and MSNBC host, entered a guilty plea in Montgomery, Alabama federal court Friday, the Associated Press recently reported.

Glasgow’s plea deal allowed the pastor to avoid a trial for his charges that would’ve been held in March. The pastor will be sentenced at a later date.

In addition to his ministry, Glasgow founded “The Ordinary People Society.” The non-profit’s website describes it as a “faith-based organization that offers hope, without regard to race sex, creed, color or social status, to individuals and their families who suffer the effects of drug addiction, incarceration, homelessness, unemployment, hunger and illness.”

He also founded the “Prodigal Child Project,” another non-profit that openphilanthropy.org says “organizes pastors in the southern U.S. in support of prisoners, former prisoners, their families, and communities.”

AP stated that Glasgow claimed “Social Security disability benefits by falsely claiming on mailed forms that he had trouble driving.” However, prosecutors noted that the minister received several traffic citations between 2015 and 2020 providing evidence that he had been driving.

In addition to fraud, Sharpton’s half-brother pleaded guilty to a drug conspiracy charge. He was recently found in possession of cocaine he was intent on distributing. Glasgow had also been charged with a drug conspiracy charge in 2021 along with an accomplice.