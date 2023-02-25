80 Year Old Forced to Go Back to Work in Biden’s Broken Economy, Students Raise Funds to Let Him Retire Again

Millions of Americans are suffering in Joe Biden’s economy as consumer prices continue to rise.

“Mr. James,” an 80 old custodian at Callisburg High School in rural Texas, was forced to come out of retirement and return to work to make ends meet after a rise in the cost of living.

Students at Callisburg decided to do something about it. Greyson Thurman, Marti Yousko and Banner Tidwell put together a GoFundMe campaign for him and shared a video of Mr. James hard at work on TikTok that Thurman shared with his 2,000+ followers.

Text over the video reads, “This is our 80 y/o janitor who had his rent raised and had to come back to work. Let’s help Mr. James out. No one his age should have to be cleaning our messes up to continue to live.”

Students told KHOU11, “It’s just so sad seeing an 80-year-old man having to do things no 80-year-old should have to do.”

In the first 12 hours, the campaign raised $10,000, primarily from students at the school.

The campaign went viral and, by February 24th when Mr. James asked that the fundraiser be completed, $270,000 has been raised to allow him to return to retirement.

An update to the GoFundMe reads, “Thank you everyone who donated and helped Mr. James enjoy his retirement, he asked for us to take down the GoFundMe today, He is VERY appreciative of everyone willing to give up their time to help him out and change his life. You all have shown what can happen when everyone gets together to help others!!! I think God did this to show that no matter how much evil there is good will always show it’s self! Mr. James thanks you all!! God bless yall!”



