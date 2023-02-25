80 Year Old Forced to Go Back to Work in Biden’s Broken Economy, Students Raise Funds to Let Him Retire Again

Millions of Americans are suffering in Joe Biden’s economy as consumer prices continue to rise.
“Mr. James,” an 80 old custodian at Callisburg High School in rural Texas, was forced to come out of retirement and return to work to make ends meet after a rise in the cost of living.
Students at Callisburg decided to do something about it. Greyson Thurman, Marti Yousko and Banner Tidwell put together a GoFundMe campaign for him and shared a video of Mr. James hard at work on TikTok that Thurman shared with his 2,000+ followers.
Text over the video reads, “This is our 80 y/o janitor who had his rent raised and had to come back to work. Let’s help Mr. James out. No one his age should have to be cleaning our messes up to continue to live.”
