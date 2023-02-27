31-Year-Old Former Mets Minor League Pitcher Matt Pobereyko Dies Suddenly of a Heart Attack

by

Former New York Mets minor league pitcher Matt Pobereyko died suddenly from a heart attack last weekend. He was 31.

MLB Insider Hector Gomez announced the news of his sudden passing on Sunday.

“Former Mets minor league pitcher Matt Pobereyko passed away at the age of 31 due to a heart attack,” Gomez announced on Twitter. “He had pitched in the Mexican League and Dominican Winter League this offseason.”

Reminder: Use promo code TGP at MyPillow's Clearance and Oversight Sale page -- you'll benefit Gateway Pundit and get up to 80% off!

Mexican League Baseball’s Saraperos de Saltillo, where Pobereyko was under contract, confirmed his death.

“We report the unfortunate news of the death of Matt Pobereyko, due to a heart attack that ended his life,” the team wrote. “Matt had a great winter where he was listed as the punch king. Directive, staff, coaching staff, and players unite for his eternal rest.”

“The management, administrative staff, technical body, and players of Saraperos de Saltillo have expressed their sympathy for the Pobereyko family during this difficult time,” the team wrote in another tweet.

“We are left with the illusion of seeing you pitch at Madero, however it comforts us to know that you tattooed our colors, you will always be SARAPERO. We implore your help from above to go out every day to leave the best of us as you did well.”

No additional information regarding the death was provided by the team.

Tributes poured in following the news of the American pitcher’s sudden death.

Marca reported:

Pobereyko, a native of Hammond, Indiana, played for the Arizona DiamondbacksNew York Mets and Miami Marlins minor league teams.

In the Mexican Summer League he also played for Leon. In the Winter League, his last team was the Algodoneros de Guasave and he was part of the Mexican team that recently played in the Caribbean Series, where he pitched against Curacao and the Dominican Republic.

The Algodoneros reported that the player died at his home in the United States.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.
You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 