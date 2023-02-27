31-Year-Old Former Mets Minor League Pitcher Matt Pobereyko Dies Suddenly of a Heart Attack

Former New York Mets minor league pitcher Matt Pobereyko died suddenly from a heart attack last weekend. He was 31.

MLB Insider Hector Gomez announced the news of his sudden passing on Sunday.

“Former Mets minor league pitcher Matt Pobereyko passed away at the age of 31 due to a heart attack,” Gomez announced on Twitter. “He had pitched in the Mexican League and Dominican Winter League this offseason.”

Former Mets minor league pitcher Matt Pobereyko passed away at the age of 31 due to a heart attack. He had pitched in the Mexican League and Dominican Winter League this offseason. pic.twitter.com/Mu1D3pBt8W — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) February 26, 2023

Mexican League Baseball’s Saraperos de Saltillo, where Pobereyko was under contract, confirmed his death.

“We report the unfortunate news of the death of Matt Pobereyko, due to a heart attack that ended his life,” the team wrote. “Matt had a great winter where he was listed as the punch king. Directive, staff, coaching staff, and players unite for his eternal rest.”

“The management, administrative staff, technical body, and players of Saraperos de Saltillo have expressed their sympathy for the Pobereyko family during this difficult time,” the team wrote in another tweet.

“We are left with the illusion of seeing you pitch at Madero, however it comforts us to know that you tattooed our colors, you will always be SARAPERO. We implore your help from above to go out every day to leave the best of us as you did well.”

Nos quedamos con la ilusión de verte lanzar en el Madero, sin embargo nos reconforta saber que te tatuaste nuestros colores, por siempre serás SARAPERO.

Implóramos tu ayuda desde lo más alto para salir día con día a dejar lo mejor de nosotros como bien tu lo hacías.

DEP🕊️ pic.twitter.com/51nmurXuZa — Saraperos de Saltillo (@ClubSaraperos) February 26, 2023

No additional information regarding the death was provided by the team.

Tributes poured in following the news of the American pitcher’s sudden death.

It is with a heavy heart that we learned of the passing of former Saints pitcher (’20) Matt Pobereyko. He was an incredible teammate and fierce competitor, but an even nicer person. He will be missed by all that knew him. We send our love to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/JbRwh1oAws — St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) February 26, 2023

The Blue Wahoos join the baseball community in mourning the passing of Matt Pobereyko. A member of our 2021 team, Matt was beloved on and off the field. Our prayers and love are with his family, friends, and teammates. pic.twitter.com/ZaOrToZjsS — Pensacola Blue Wahoos (@BlueWahoosBBall) February 26, 2023

The entire Kentucky Wesleyan community mourns the loss of former baseball player Matt Pobereyko. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time. pic.twitter.com/YXuGaAN0j3 — KWC Panthers (@KWCPanthers) February 27, 2023

We mourn the loss of Matt Pobereyko. A great baseball player and an even better person. RIP Pobo Read more about Pobereyko’s impact on the X’s: https://t.co/rHi8cwdeq4 pic.twitter.com/Ufr53uCP1L — Sioux City Explorers (@SiouxCityXs) February 26, 2023

We are saddened to hear the sudden passing of former student athlete and coach Matt Pobereyko. We appreciate what you have done for the program and you will be deeply missed pic.twitter.com/bGffSUhdkU — SSC Baseball (@sscbaseball1) February 26, 2023

