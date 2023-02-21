21-Yr-Old Jackson State Football Player Resuscitated After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

by

100 Percent Fed Up – A 21-year-old football player from Jackson State had to be resuscitated after suffering cardiac arrest on Wednesday morning.

Kaseem Vauls, a defensive lineman for Jackson State in 2022, went to the University of Mississippi Medical Center on Tuesday night with stomach pain. On Wednesday morning, he suffered cardiac arrest and had to be placed on a ventilator.

He underwent surgery that afternoon. As of Thursday night, Vauls is reportedly in critical yet stable condition.

Vauls’ father, William, reported on the doctor’s explanation for his son’s stomach pain ahead of the cardiac arrest. He said, “What the doctors think happened, that when Kaseem’s heart was failing, that’s what was giving him the stomach pains. His liver was suffering as fluid built up with toxins in his liver, kidneys, and blood. All those toxins built up in his bloodstream, and his heart could not operate properly, and the machine is being used to clean out the blood and toxins.”

Reminder: Use promo code TGP at MyPillow's Clearance and Oversight Sale page -- you'll benefit Gateway Pundit and get up to 80% off!

William has posted updates on his son’s condition via Twitter.

Late Thursday morning, William used his son’s Twitter account to announce that Vauls is “progressing” after the emergency procedure. He added that the doctors have gradually lowered his medication and “input of the machine” that he’s attached to “so his organs can rest and not work so hard.”

He also reported that the doctors “will lower down the sedation so he can wake up on his own, but that might be until day four on the machine.”

Vauls’ heart attack comes just six weeks after the unusual cardiac arrest case of 24-year-old NFL player Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest on the field during a Monday Night Football game.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Author
Patty McMurray
100 Percent Fed Up Publisher.
The Latest From Patty McMurray
Gruesome Video Released of Trump Supporter Victoria White After DC Officer Jason Bagshaw Beat Her in Face with Baton and His Fist 40 Times on January 6
HUGE: FOX News Filing Shows DOMINION Voting Systems Executives Including Eric Coomer Knew Its Voting Systems Had Major Security Issues, Was Hacked, and Was “Riddled with Bugs”
NEVER BEFORE SEEN VIDEO: Nancy Pelosi’s Filmmaker Daughter Alexandra Pelosi Caught on Tape REFUTING J6 NARRATIVE – Admitting Jan. 6 Protests Not an Insurrection, DC Courts Too Biased
America Last: Biden Regime Officially Announces Additional $2.1 Billion Security Assistance for Ukraine
HUGE. Former EcoHealth VP Dr. Andrew Huff Reveals EcoHealth Alliance and Hunter Biden’s Metabiota Were Operating Biolabs Funded by the CIA
Hours After Trump Announces Trip to East Palestine, Ohio – FEMA Finally Releases Disaster Relief Funding to Local Citizens Affected by Toxic Chemical Mushroom Cloud Explosion
LIBERAL RAGE: Alt-Left Activists Reveal They Are Losing Work in Biden Economy and They Are Triggered
The Talking Points Have Gone Out: John Fetterman Is ‘Brave’ For Checking Into Hospital For Depression
Canadian Justice Sides with Trudeau and Rules War Act Can Be Used to Quash Anti-Government Protests – Seizing Bank Accounts, Imprisoning Peaceful Protest Leaders Approved
Contact Patty McMurray