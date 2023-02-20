20.000 Protestors March for Peace in Munich to Protest Kamala Harris’ Ukraine War

Disqus Comment Count:

As Kamala Harris accused Russia of “war crimes” at the Munich Security Conference while ignoring Ukrainian war crimes and the bombshell Hersh report, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski demanded Ukraine join NATO and be supplied with illegal cluster bombs at US taxpayer expense. Outside, a new peace movement formed, combining left and right, mobilizing over 20.000 protestors.

The protest under the motto “Make Peace” was organized by Covid lockdown opponents “Munich Stands Up!” and was open to all political affiliations. Speakers included Leftist MP Dieter Dehm and journalist Jürgen Todenhöfer, formerly of Merkel’s Christian Democrats.

The ruling Green Party used to be the party of the German peace movement, hailing from the Anti-Reagan protests of the 1980s, but now is fully in thrall to the World Economic Forum, Open Society and the National Endowment for Democracy. Green Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is a Young Global Leader and a member of the European Council on Foreign Relations and German Marshall Fund, which funds Twitter censorship of conservative users, as Matt Taibbi reported.

We carried out an act of war against your country’s critical infrastructure, now smile, you absolute tool https://t.co/K1dCooOgHX — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) February 17, 2023

Thus a new peace movement is arising in Germany which defies former left-right categories, out of the Covid protest scene, which also united freedom-loving hippies and patriots for the last three years.

German FM and brain genius Annelena Baerbock declares at the #MunichSecurityConference: “If [Putin] doesn't change by 360 degrees then” there will never be peace with Russia. "He can decide that he changes his course by 360 degrees tomorrow” pic.twitter.com/dnFIr7K1gl — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) February 18, 2023

Organizers estimated the attendance at 20.000 to 25.000. Police reported 10.000.

It was at the Munich Security Conference Feb. 20 last year where foreign policy neophyte Kamala Harris said that it was “up to Ukraine” to decide whether they want to join NATO. Four days later, Russia invaded Ukraine.

Time-lapse video of the protest march:

Full 3-hour Video of the protest:

Protestors will also be marching for peace today in Washington, DC under the motto “Rage Against the War Machine“.