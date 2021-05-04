President Trump Launches New Website Where Americans Can Follow the President – See “www.DonaldJTrump.com/desk”

President Trump has released a new media site that allows people to follow the President. American Military Times reports:

Former President Donald Trump launched his own communications platform Tuesday, allowing him to communicate directly with his followers through comments, images and videos months after being banned from social media sites like Twitter and Facebook.

The platform, “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” can be found at www.DonaldJTrump.com/desk.

The platform allows followers to share his posts to social media sites, but does not include a feature to let users reply or engage with Trump’s posts directly.