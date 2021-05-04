MORE
President Trump Launches New Website Where Americans Can Follow the President – See “www.DonaldJTrump.com/desk”

By Joe Hoft
Published May 4, 2021 at 4:15pm
President Trump is on the Net again.

President Trump has released a new media site that allows people to follow the President.  American Military Times reports:

Former President Donald Trump launched his own communications platform Tuesday, allowing him to communicate directly with his followers through comments, images and videos months after being banned from social media sites like Twitter and Facebook.

The platform, “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” can be found at www.DonaldJTrump.com/desk.

The platform allows followers to share his posts to social media sites, but does not include a feature to let users reply or engage with Trump’s posts directly.

Here’s a promo of the site:

It’s a shame we have such corrupt individuals in our media and Big Tech.

America is ready for freedom to reign again.

Joe Hoft
