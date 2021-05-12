MORE
Indian Health Ambassador Gets COVID Vaccine Live on TV to Show Everyone How Safe It Is – Dies 2 Days Later

By Jim Hoft
Published May 12, 2021 at 4:14pm
Indian Health Ambassador and former comedian Vivek got his COVID-19 vaccine live on TV in late April to show everyone how safe it is.

The health ambassador died two days later.

LifeSite News reported:

Vivekh, an Indian actor and health ambassador for the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, died two days after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine dose earlier this month.

The well-known actor and comedian was admitted to a local hospital on April 16 for cardiac arrest after being vaccinated with Covaxin, an Indian coronavirus vaccine, the day prior. The 59-year-old was brought to the hospital unconscious and underwent a coronary angiogram and angioplasty before his death the following morning, GreatGameIndia reported.

The hospital said that Vivekh suffered acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock and 100% blockage of a blood vessel.

The actor had taken his first dose of Covaxin on Thursday at a televised event with the health secretary of Tamil Nadu to encourage vaccination.

