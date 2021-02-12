MORE
Lawmakers Call for Governor Cuomo’s Removal from Office Following Top Aide’s New York Nursing Home Confession

By Jim Hoft
Published February 12, 2021 at 10:07am
Back in May we reported that New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo, Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, MD and Executive Deputy Commissioner Sally Dreslin’s actions led to thousands of deaths in New York state.

Yaacov Apelbaum at the Illustrated Primer shared that these New York politicians are accountable for thousands of nursing home deaths because of their insane directives related to the China coronavirus.

 

"We Shouldn't Have Followed Him - We Shouldn't Have Listened to Him" - Nikki Haley Slams Trump and His Supporters

As we reported in May, Cuomo’s insane nursing home directives was linked to money. Cuomo was given a $1 million cash infusion for his campaign from the General New York Hospital Association.  So he later repaid them by giving them blanket immunity protections  for healthcare industry executive and administrators, the same individuals and institutions that have made a fortune moving sick Covid-19 patients to nursing homes.

Cuomo lied and denied there was ever a nursing home directive.

In January the New York state nursing home report found that state officials may have undercounted COVID nursing home deaths by as much as 50%.

And on Thursday an audio was leaked of Governor Cuomo’s top aide apologizing to Democrat lawmakers for intentionally withholding the state’s COVID nursing home death toll from them.

Now there are calls for Cuomo’s removal from office following the admission of his top aide!

SaraCarter.com reported:

State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt will hold a press conference Friday morning to push for further investigation into the situation.

“If the Governor is involved, he should be immediately removed from office,” Ortt said.

Rand Paul weighed in.

More…

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.







