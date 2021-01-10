AP News reports that the Pope spoke out against violence in his homily this morning:

During his traditional Sunday noon remarks at the Vatican, Francis noted that five persons had died when a mob stormed through the building where Congress was meeting on Jan. 6. That meeting was to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory. “Violence is always self-destructive,” Francis said. He appealed to a “high sense of responsibility” by leaders to “calm souls” to prevent further violence.

Only one month ago the Pope was praising Black Lives Matter and the George Floyd ‘protests which resulted in numerous deaths and billions in damages across the country: