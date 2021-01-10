Red Pope Francis Spoke Out Against the Protests in Washington DC in his Sunday homily today.
During his traditional Sunday noon remarks at the Vatican, Francis noted that five persons had died when a mob stormed through the building where Congress was meeting on Jan. 6. That meeting was to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory.
“Violence is always self-destructive,” Francis said. He appealed to a “high sense of responsibility” by leaders to “calm souls” to prevent further violence.
Only one month ago the Pope was praising Black Lives Matter and the George Floyd ‘protests which resulted in numerous deaths and billions in damages across the country:
Pope Francis is supporting demands for racial justice in the wake of the U.S. police killing of George Floyd and is blasting COVID-19 skeptics and media organizations that spread conspiracies in a new book penned during the Vatican’s coronavirus lockdown.
In “Let Us Dream,” published Tuesday, Francis also criticizes populist politicians who whip up rallies in ways reminiscent of the 1930s, and the hypocrisy of “rigid” conservative Catholics who support them. But he also criticizes the forceful downing of historic statues during protests for racial equality this year as a misguided attempt to “purify the past.”
Advertisement - story continues below
Shortly before mass Pope Francis’s doctor reportedly died from COVID. We’re unsure if he mentioned this during his mass. FOX News reports:
Fabrizio Soccorsi, 78, was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital for a previous health issue on Dec. 26, the Catholic News Agency reported.
TRENDING: "Our Motherf*ckin Streets!" Antifa Terrorists March Through NYC in Riot Gear - Media Silent (VIDEO)
POPE FRANCIS ‘SADDENED’ BY NEWS THAT PEOPLE WENT ‘ON HOLIDAY’ TO AVOID LOCKDOWNS
The cause of his death, however, was coronavirus complications, the outlet reported, citing the Vatican’s newspaper L’Osservatore Romano.
Advertisement - story continues below
It’s unclear when he last had direct contact with the pontiff.