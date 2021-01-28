MORE
DC Officials Announce Plans to Erect Permanent Security Fence Around US Capitol – In Same Week Democrats Ended Construction of Border Security Fence

By Jim Hoft
Published January 28, 2021 at 5:48pm
Joe Biden signed an executive order to stop the building of the border wall immediately after his virtual unattended inauguration.

Walls don’t work.
They’re immoral.
And racist.

But Washington DC officials announced this week they will erect a permanent security fence around the US Capitol because walls work in DC!

This is People’s Pelosi’s House.
Where corrupt and tone-deaf lawmakers hide from the people in fear.

Unreal.

