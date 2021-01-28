DC Officials Announce Plans to Erect Permanent Security Fence Around US Capitol – In Same Week Democrats Ended Construction of Border Security Fence

Joe Biden signed an executive order to stop the building of the border wall immediately after his virtual unattended inauguration.
Walls don’t work.
They’re immoral.
And racist.
But Washington DC officials announced this week they will erect a permanent security fence around the US Capitol because walls work in DC!
This is
People’s Pelosi’s House.
Where corrupt and tone-deaf lawmakers hide from the people in fear.
Unreal.
PERMANENT SECURITY FENCING coming to US Capitol.
New statement from acting US Capitol Police chief: “Vast improvements to the physical security infrastructure must be made to include permanent fencing” pic.twitter.com/6JMPfcn1E9
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 28, 2021
