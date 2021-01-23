DATA EXPERT: 200,000 Pennsylvania Ballots Were Modified After Election – A Sampling of 100,000 Arizona Ballots Show ‘Material Amount’ Aren’t Even Real People

There was fraud everywhere in the 2020 election and to not address this is to destroy the future of our children while stomping on the graves of those who died for this country.

We’ve pointed out literally a million invalid ballots which were included in the ‘certified’ results in the 2020 election in three states alone:

The Democrats want to punish you for discussing this massive fraud and the Republicans want to say it didn’t happen. What is wrong with this picture?

Now today, we have a copy of the letter from data analyst Bobby Piton to the Arizona legislature in December. Remember, Piton testified in front of the Arizona legislature about the blatant fraud in that state and bet his life on the results.

Today can report on a letter Piton sent to the Arizona legislature in December. He pointed out that more that 50% of a sample of 1,000 voters in the 2020 election were not real people. The sample came from a list of 100,000 voters in the 2020 election in Arizona.

Pitton also notes that 200,000 Pennsylvania ballots were edited the day after the election. The letter from Bobby Piton to the Arizona legislature is below:

12112020 AZ Legislature Letter by Jim Hoft on Scribd

The Arizona legislature did pass a motion to forensically audit the votes in Maricopa County, the most populous county in the state which includes Phoenix. But now the Board of Supervisors are attempting to prevent a ‘real’ audit from the likes of Jovan Hutton Pulitzer and instead have their choice of auditor perform the audit.

The efforts to prevent the people of Arizona from knowing the truth about the results of the 2020 election continue.

Please contact Arizona’s Legislature and let them know you want Jovan Hutton Pulitzer to perform the forensic audit in Maricopa County of the ballots from the election. Americans and Arizonians deserve the truth.