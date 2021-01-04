BREAKING: A Printer in Michigan Printed Tens of Thousands of Excess Pennsylvania Ballots Which Were Shipped to New York and Fraudulently Filled Out Before Being Delivered to Pennsylvania

More details regarding the truckloads of ballots shipped from New York to Pennsylvania has been uncovered. These ballots were printed in Michigan and sent to New York.

Patrick Byrne released breaking information this morning on fraudulent ballots in Michigan:

READ AND RETWEET AS THOUGH THE LIFE OF YOUR NATION DEPENDS ON IT. WHICH IT DOES. Citizens, I am going to add to the picture with more information. I am not going to let this pass while keeping information to myself. I am going to walk you through 2 narratives. — Patrick Byrne (@PatrickByrne) January 4, 2021

Byrne notes that a printer in Michigan printed ballots for Pennsylvania. This printer then prints additional ballots that somehow make it to Bethpage, New York. In New York, ballots are processed for Joe Biden by individuals who are not the people identified in the ballots. This was a massive election fraud enterprise:

There, a boiler room of folks fill in “Biden” (often without even voting downballot). The ballots (which are forensically legitimate, given that they come from the same print shop as the good ballots, ) then get trucked into Pennsylvania and mailed. Hundreds of thousands. — Patrick Byrne (@PatrickByrne) January 4, 2021

This is all supported with documents and affidavits, etc.:

We also know that this same ballot printing company (and other firms in the same family) also print for Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Georgia. — Patrick Byrne (@PatrickByrne) January 4, 2021

We reported on this story a few weeks ago before some of the additional information from Byrne was released:

There is more corruption and crimes in the 2020 election steal than in any fraudulent exercise in history.