BREAKING: A Printer in Michigan Printed Tens of Thousands of Excess Pennsylvania Ballots Which Were Shipped to New York and Fraudulently Filled Out Before Being Delivered to Pennsylvania

By Joe Hoft
Published January 4, 2021 at 12:00pm
More details regarding the truckloads of ballots shipped from New York to Pennsylvania has been uncovered.  These ballots were printed in Michigan and sent to New York.

Patrick Byrne released breaking information this morning on fraudulent ballots in Michigan:

Byrne notes that a printer in Michigan printed ballots for Pennsylvania.  This printer then prints additional ballots that somehow make it to Bethpage, New York.  In New York, ballots are processed for Joe Biden by individuals who are not the people identified in the ballots.  This was a massive election fraud enterprise:

This is all supported with documents and affidavits, etc.:

We reported on this story a few weeks ago before some of the additional information from Byrne was released:

“I Was Driving Completed Ballots from NY to Pennsylvania – So I Decided to Speak Up” — UPDATE: USPS Contract Truck Driver Who Transferred 288,000 FRAUDULENT BALLOTS from NY to PA Speaks at Presser (VIDEO)

There is more corruption and crimes in the 2020 election steal than in any fraudulent exercise in history.

Joe Hoft
Joe Hoft is the twin brother of TGP's founder, Jim Hoft. His posts have been retweeted by President Trump and have made the headlines at the Drudge Report. Joe worked as a corporate executive in Hong Kong and traveled the world for his work, which gives him a unique perspective of US and global current events. He has ten degrees or designations and is the author of three books. His new book: 'In God We Trust: Not in Lying Liberal Lunatics' is out now - please take a look and buy a copy.







