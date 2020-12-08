MORE
Statistician in Texas Lawsuit Against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin Says Probability of Biden Winning Election Was One in a Quadrillion!

By Joe Hoft
Published December 8, 2020 at 5:31pm
USC and former Harvard statistician determines that the possibility of Joe Biden winning the states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin were basically statistically impossible.

We reported on a case this morning coming out of Texas challenging 2020 Presidential election actions of four states, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania:

Texas Files Lawsuit with Supreme Court Challenging Election Procedures in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin

The filing is included in the post above.  The court later today decided to take this case up.

TRENDING: UPDATE: 18 States Join Texas in Supreme Court Lawsuit Against Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania Over Fraudulent Election

In the filing, a statistician notes that the probability of Joe Biden winning these four states was basically impossible as reported at the Election Wizard:

A new lawsuit filed today, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block four battleground states – Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, from casting “unlawful and constitutionally tainted votes” in the Electoral College.

In the brief submitted to the Supreme Court, Texas includes a declaration from Pacific Economics Group member and USC economics professor, Charles J. Cicchetti, Ph.D.

Dr. Cicchetti is the former Deputy Director at the Energy and Environmental Policy Center at Harvard University’s John Kennedy School of Government and received his Ph.D. in economics from Rutgers University.

According to Dr. Cicchetti, his calculations show the probability of Joe Biden winning the popular vote in the four states independently given President Trump’s early lead in those States as of 3 a.m. on November 4, 2020, is less than one in a quadrillion.

Dr. Cicchetti’s analysis calculates that for Joe Biden to win all four states collectively, the odds of that event happening decrease to less than one in a quadrillion to the fourth power (1 in  1,000,000,000,000,0004).  [This is like 60 zeros after the one – basically impossible.]

This analysis by a world respected statistician is shocking and it agrees with what we previously reported.  The results of the election in these states and others were basically impossible:

WE CAUGHT THEM! Part 7: Wisconsin, Like MI, GA, PA and VA, Caught Doing the ‘Drop and Roll’ Too — Once Biden Gained Lead with MASSIVE Vote Dumps, The Rest of Votes All Possessed Same Biden to Trump Vote Ratio – THIS IS IMPOSSIBLE!

Everyone knows Joe Biden did not receive more votes than Barack Obama, let alone the most popular President in US history, President Donald Trump. 

Biden beating Trump legitimately was basically impossible. We know it.  They know it. It was a rigged election.

Joe Hoft
Joe Hoft is the twin brother of TGP's founder, Jim Hoft. His posts have been retweeted by President Trump and have made the headlines at the Drudge Report. Joe worked as a corporate executive in Hong Kong and traveled the world for his work, which gives him a unique perspective of US and global current events. He has ten degrees or designations and is the author of three books. His new book: 'In God We Trust: Not in Lying Liberal Lunatics' is out now - please take a look and buy a copy.







