We now have at least ONE brave and honest Republican senator.

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley announced on Wednesday that he will object to the certification process on January 6th.

Senator Hawley is the first Republican senator to release a statement on his intentions to decertify the fraudulent election results.

Ali Akbar thanked Senator Hawley this morning after the announcement.

TRENDING: BREAKING: "I Cannot Vote to Certify the Electoral College Results on January 6th" - MO Senator Josh Hawley Announces He Will Object to Electoral College Certification Process

Here is Senator Hawley’s Statement.

GOP House member Mo Brooks, who is leading the efforts in the US House to decertify the fraudulent election, cheered the news today!