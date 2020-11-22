Sidney Powell: 35,000 Votes Were Added to Every Democrat Candidate – I’d Be Willing to Bet It Happened Everywhere (VIDEO)

Sidney Powell joined Newsmax on Saturday night to discuss the latest developments in the 2020 election investigations.

This was ANOTHER EXPLOSIVE interview by the Trump attorney.

Powell said 35,000 votes were added to every Democrat candidate.

Sidney Powell: We have other testimonial evidence that appears to be coming in now that indicates the Democrats literally added 35,000 votes to every Democrat candidate to begin with… Definitely, all over one state and I’d be willing to bet it happened everywhere.

Via Newsmax: