HUGE! Sidney Powell Witness Whom NY Times Described as “Always the Smartest Person in the Room” Concludes Hundreds of Thousands of Votes Transferred from Trump to Biden IN ALL BATTLEGROUND STATES

A cyber-crimes expert Dr. Navid Keshavarz-Nia may be the one to save the election for President Donald Trump.

Dr. Keshavarz-Nia is not a stranger to the mainstream media. In fact The New York Times published a glowing report on Dr. Navid Keshavarz-Nia way back in September writing, “Navid Keshavarz-Nia, those who worked with him said, ‘was always the smartest person in the room.’”

In his statement to Sidney Powell, Dr. Keshavarz-Nia concludes that the election data IN ALL BATTLEGROUND STATES were altered resulting in hundreds of thousands of Trump votes transferred to Joe Biden!

TRENDING: "Don't Talk to Me That Way - DON'T EVER Talk to the President That Way!" - President Trump SLAPS DOWN Media Hack - Sets the Record Straight on Sham Election (VIDEO)

This is a HUGE DEVELOPMENT!



He is an experienced ethical hacker, big data architect and cloud security expert in cloud computing, Blockchain technology, and big data analytic solutions. He has led or supported the CIA, NSA, DHS US-CERT, USCYBERCOM and the FBI.

Press California reported: