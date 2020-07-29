HUGE! Trump White House Implements Executive Order on Online Censorship: Prevents Tech Giants from Altering Users’ Free Speech – Demands Transparency of Moderation Practices

This Is Big!

On Wednesday Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Apple’s Tim Cook testified before Congress in the House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust.

Since 2016 and the election of Donald Trump the tech giants have been censoring and banning conservative voices online. The Gateway Pundit has been a huge target of these liberal tech giants.

Of course, the CEOs dismissed allegations that they are targeting and censoring conservative users despite ALL of the evidence to the contrary.

Now This…

On Wednesday afternoon the Trump White House published their executive order on online censorship. The EO prevents social media giants from altering or editorializing free speech.

The executive order also demands the social media giants provide transparency requirements for their moderation practices!

BREAKING: President Trump directs FCC to implement Executive Order Preventing Online Censorship to limit Section 230 https://t.co/u8VTIVtWXZ — Too Big to Manage Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 29, 2020

More…

This is HUGE: @realDonaldTrump strikes a blow enabling Americans to protect our most essential freedoms from the censors. White House Statement: https://t.co/yIZbIiwKba

Commerce Department Press Release: https://t.co/THrtZWQOli

Text of the Petition: https://t.co/Lxh9wJiVgb — Jeff Ballabon (@ballabon) July 29, 2020

Via The Trump White House: